Comic-Con 2019 is officially underway.

For the past few days, fans from across the globe have gathered at the San Diego Convention Center in California to celebrate superheroes, sci-fi and more in pop culture.

This year marks Comic-Con's 50th anniversary—so there are plenty of star-packed panels, major film and TV announcements and even a few surprises for attendees to enjoy. Fans have also been taking pictures of the array of creative costumes they've seen on the convention floor.

Another reason fans are excited? Marvel is headed back to Hall H. After skipping the main stage last year, the studio is making its return on Saturday. While fans are already predicting what's next for the MCU, they'll have to wait until the big event to hear what the famous franchise has in store.

Of course, if Marvel's panels are anything like they've been in the past, enthusiasts can expect to see a few familiar faces.