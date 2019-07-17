Lance Bass is trying to clean up the tea he accidentally spilled.

During a recent interview on the Reality Bytes podcast with Rob Evors, the N*Sync member decided to share a few details about Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's summer wedding.

While praising the special event, Lance casually dropped a bombshell about another Vanderpump Rules couple.

"The big talk around the wedding was that there was this rumor that maybe Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz could possibly not be married because they might have done their paperwork wrong," he shared with guests Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Brett Gursky.

Fast-forward to today where Lance appeared on ABC's Strahan & Sara to explain himself.