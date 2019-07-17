Gossip Girl Is Coming Back, But Will You Watch Without the Original Cast?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jul. 17, 2019 11:28 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Gossip Girl Cast

The CW

You know you loved her, but will you still love Gossip Girl with a new cast? HBO Max certainly hopes so. The new streaming service from WarnerMedia set to launch in 2020 will be the home to a Gossip Girl reboot. That's reboot, not revival. At least not yet.

The reboot term applies because the new series, which has a 10-episode season one order, will follow a new group of private school teens who come under the watchful eye of Gossip Girl. Set eight years after the original website went dark—thanks, Dan Humphrey!—the new series will take a look at just how much social media has changed. Does Gossip Girl use Snapchat now?

Watch

Is Penn Badgley's You Character Just Dan From Gossip Girl?

Joshua Safran of the original series is executive producing and writing the reboot. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire, the original series creators, are executive produces as well, alongside Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Lis Rowinski is co-executive producer.

So, do you want a Gossip Girl without the original cast? Vote in the poll below!

Gossip Girl
Will you watch the new Gossip Girl if the original cast isn't in it?
18.5%
36.3%
45.2%

Setting the series after the events of the original does provide opportunities for the original cast, which included Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick, Chace Crawford and Penn Badgley, to pop up in some capacity. Nothing has been confirmed and no cast announced yet.

Reboots and revivals are all the rage on TV, the use of established properties helps cut through the clutter.

There's no premiere date for the new Gossip Girl series. HBO Max doesn't start until spring 2020. The streaming service will be the home new shows and movies from A-list talent, as well as the streaming home to TV classics like Friends.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Gossip Girl , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.