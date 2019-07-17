You know you loved her, but will you still love Gossip Girl with a new cast? HBO Max certainly hopes so. The new streaming service from WarnerMedia set to launch in 2020 will be the home to a Gossip Girl reboot. That's reboot, not revival. At least not yet.

The reboot term applies because the new series, which has a 10-episode season one order, will follow a new group of private school teens who come under the watchful eye of Gossip Girl. Set eight years after the original website went dark—thanks, Dan Humphrey!—the new series will take a look at just how much social media has changed. Does Gossip Girl use Snapchat now?