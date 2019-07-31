Revolve's Top 10 Beauty Products Revealed

by Jillian Punwar | Wed., Jul. 31, 2019 3:30 AM
For many stylish shoppers, Revolve is a favorite go-to for fashion and beauty needs.
In addition to an array of stylish pieces constantly on people's wish lists, the online fashion destination sells a variety of beauty care items that actually work.
Revolve's lead beauty specialist Katie Groover helps the retailer get the best products on the market. And spoiler alert: She knows a thing or two about beauty.
The former makeup artist's Instagram is filled with trendy shots and beauty recommendations.
Luckily for us, Katie has picked out Revolve's favorite beauty products that you need this summer. The beauty guru chose 10 fan-favorite items ranging from skincare to haircare items. As an added bonus, she gave us an explanation about why these items are so special. Take a look below at a few beauty items that you will be obsessed with.
Let dry hair be something of the past with this hair oil infused with honey. "I have tried so many hair oils, but literally nothing compares to this one," Kate shared. "It is lightweight, smells amazing and leaves your hair feeling hydrated without being greasy to the touch."
"I am a huge fan of chemical exfoliants for glowing skin! This treatment serum really does the work for you," the beauty specialist said. "It lightens dark spots, brightens your complexion and removes dead skin cells."
Need some extra volume? Look no further. This volumizing spray which is derived from plant extracts is the perfect addition to your beauty collection. "Everytime I use this I get compliments on my hair—it's a cult-favorite for a reason," Katie said.
Combat aging and instantly improve skin conditions with this amazing skincare kit to target specific areas on your face. "The first place I noticed aging was around my eyes, so as you can imagine I was thrilled when NuFACE designed a tool that would help with fine lines and plumpness around those delicate areas of the face," said the Revolve specialist.
"If I could take 1 product with me on vacation, this would be it," Katie said. This self-tanner will make it look like your job is to lay by the pool in Mexico. "I have never found a faux tanning product that has given me such real looking color! It doesn't turn orange, it has a light scent and it so easy to apply."
Up your brow game with this tinted eyebrow gel. "If you want the looks of microbladed brows, but you don't want to go through the hassle—you need this in your makeup bag," said the beauty guru. "The spooly is so fine and delicate that it pushes each hair in your brow in place and they stay put even in the hottest weather."
This hydrating serum is the perfect addition to your skincare routine. "Hyaluronic Serums delivers intense hydration to fight fine lines, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients to help protect your skin from the elements," Katie said.
This cosmetic bag is an essential for beauty lovers to maintain organization. "Finally a makeup case that holds everything, keeps your brushes clean and has a mirror you'll actually use," Katie emphasized.
No need for false lashes with this intensifying mascara that will give you an instant lift. "I have tried over 100 mascaras (let's be real—probably close to 250)," Katie joked. "This is definitely my favorite. It doesn't flake, it doesn't leave me with raccoon eyes and it adds a ton of length."
Add a little shimmer to your makeup routine to make your skin look glowing all day long. "These will literally work on EVERYONE!," the former makeup artist said. "They are stunning alone or when added into your foundation for extra glow!"
