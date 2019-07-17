by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jul. 17, 2019 10:39 AM
Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson steals the show in her mom's new makeup tutorial video for Vogue.
In the footage, posted on Wednesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appears with her and ex Tristan Thompson's 1-year-old girl, who is wearing a pink dress, in a makeup room adjacent to her master bedroom. Khloe introduces the child as "Princess True Thompson" and then kisses her and tells her to blow kisses herself before putting her down and proceeding to show viewers how she does her makeup.
True leaves the room and later toddles back inside, holding a pink unidentified object.
"Oh, thank you. Is that for me?" Khloe asks.
"No," True responds, then turns around and leaves the room.
The little girl is later seen walking around in the background.
"Since becoming a mom, I literally- this is what I do, I literally locked my front door, my bedroom door, so she can't get out, so she's kinda trapped," Khloe says. "And normally, I allow her to have free reign 'cause I have baby gates, 'cause then I chase after her. So if I'm doing this and I kinda hear she's silent for too long or, I dunno, I don't hear her for too long, of course, so you run after her. So I had to learn how to do makeup really quickly and not do too many wet things, 'cause then once it's wet and I have to run after her, it's gonna set really weird and then I'm gonna look super blotchy."
True later returns to sitting on her mom. Khloe calls her her "makeup assistant."
"She loves to hand me brushes, she eats my sponges," Khloe jokes. "Right? You love pink Q-Tips."
"I think it's nap time," she continues, kissing the child. "Say bye!"
