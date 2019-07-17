You can't keep a good (Gossip) girl down. HBO Max, the new streaming destination from WarnerMedia (the one that's taking Friends back from Netflix), will be the home of a Gossip Girl reboot.

E! News can confirm the reboot, which is just a 10-episode order right now, will follow a new group of Manhattan's elite rich kids. The series picks up eight years after the original Gossip Girl site went dark, a new generation of private school teens are introduced to the watchful eye of Gossip Girl. Look for the series to "address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years."

Original series creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are on board as executive producers. Joshua Safran, an original executive producer whose credits also include Quantico and Smash, is executive producing and writing the reboot.