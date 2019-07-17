Jerod Harris/Getty Images for LG
This hot summer romance appears to be cooling way down!
Multiple sources confirm to E! News exclusively that Siesta Key star Juliette Porter and Bachelor Nation's Robby Hayes have called it quits.
"Robby and Juliette split at the end of June. It was a very brief relationship and the storyline will briefly play out on the new season of Siesta Key," one insider shared with us. "They lived different lifestyles and are both always traveling and in different places."
Our source added, "Geographically, the relationship didn't make sense. They decided to split because it just wasn't fun anymore."
Fans first speculated that there was trouble in paradise after Juliette unfollowed Robby on Instagram.
In addition, the former Bachelorette star was quiet on social media when Juliette celebrated a birthday this summer.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for JustFab.com
"An outside reason ended the relationship and it didn't just fizzle out," a separate source told E! News.
Ultimately, the duo was able to share some good memories during their relationship. Both Robby and Juliette hung out at the Stagecoach Music Festival. In addition to enjoying country music, the pair was spotted at several parties including Neon Carnival and JustFab's brunch.
They also experienced a romantic trip to Greece where helicopter rides may have been on the agenda. How fitting for a Bachelorette alum?
As for what's next, Robby remains focused on his marketing agency called Rebella. As for Juliette, she describes herself as "blessed & stressed" while living in Siesta Key.
Sounds like a good tease for the next season of the MTV reality show appropriately titled Siesta Key.