Shay Mitchell Tearfully Opens Up About Miscarriage Before Rainbow Baby

Shay Mitchell is sharing a very personal story with her fans.

At the start of 2019, the Pretty Little Liars alum revealed the devastating news that she had suffered a miscarriage. In a message to her followers, Mitchell wrote, "The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams."

Six months later, in late June, the You actress revealed that she's pregnant with her rainbow baby. Now, Mitchell is opening up about her pregnancy, as well, as being "blindsided" by her miscarriage, in her new YouTube series, "Almost Ready."