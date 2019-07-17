Maisie Williams and Boyfriend Reuben Selby Show PDA During Rare Outing

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jul. 17, 2019 8:55 AM

Maisie Williams, Reuben Selby

Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby are still going strong!

The Game of Thrones star and the Contact Agency founder, who first sparked romance rumors earlier this year, were spotted showing some PDA this week while out in London together. Photos show the duo holding hands as they walked around town, with Williams appearing to give her boyfriend a kiss on the hand at one point.

While the private couple often keeps a low profile, they did recently step out together to enjoy a day of tennis at Wimbledon. And, just weeks ago, Williams and Selby took a trip to France to attend the wedding of her GoT co-star, Sophie Turner, and her beau, Joe Jonas.

Watch

Would Sophie Turner & Maisie Williams Star in GoT Spinoff?

Amid the wedding festivities, Williams, 22, took to Instagram to share a photo of her and Selby in matching white outfits.

Maisie Williams, Reuben Selby

"white party for the bride and groom," the actress captioned the social media post.

This has been a very exciting week for Williams and her GoT co-stars, who received 32 Emmy nominations on Tuesday. Williams is up for an award in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category alongside co-stars Turner, Lena Headey and Gwnedoline Christie, as well as Killing Eve's Fiona Shaw and Ozark's Julia Garner.

The 2019 Emmys will air live on FOX on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

