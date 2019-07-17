See Stars Age Themselves Thanks to This New Filter

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jul. 17, 2019 6:56 AM
Ever wonder how you'll age? This app just took the guess work out of it—and Hollywood is joining in the fun.
While Hollywood is usually airbrushing out wrinkles, the stars have embraced them thanks to the viral app, FaceApp. Users can upload a photo of themselves or snap a picture and, within seconds, see how they might look decades down the line thanks to a built-in filter.
Celebrities like Lance Bass, Sam Smith and more have jumped on the bandwagon and, fortunately for fans, shared their filtered results on social media.
The NSYNC alum clearly had some fun with the app, using it to age not only himself, but all of his former bandmates.
"When we finally reunite," he joked. "#DirtyPops."
Time travel into the future and see how some stars might age in E!'s gallery below:
"When we finally reunite," Lance Bass joked.
"I'll be this old when my next song comes out lol kidding," the singer captioned his selfie.
"Fast & Furious 50 and we still haven't stopped at a gas station. Or for Diapers," the rapper wrote on Instagram.
Article continues below
"Sorry it's been a while since I last posted," the Westworld star quipped.
"Feeling cute might delete later," the rapper joked.
"Grandpa or Grandma? I'll take both," the singer wrote.
Article continues below
"Cool since 2009," the Italian influencer wrote on social media.
