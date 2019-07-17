Lisa Vandermpump didn't show up to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season nine reunion, but that didn't put a stop to the constant conversation about her, Puppygate and…her breath?

In a preview for part two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, the ladies call out Camille Grammer for perceived flip flopping on the LVP issue. "Here's what happens, when we're together, you'll say things like, ‘I know who Lisa is. She's done this to me, she's done that.' And then when you're not with us, you're like, ‘Lisa, I feel so bad what you're going through…,'" Kyle Richards says in the preview clip below.

Camille asks if she can feel both, but Dorit Kemsley tells her not if they contradict one another. And that's when they get into the dinner conversation where Camille talked about LVP's breath and gums.