Scooter Braun Hints the Taylor Swift Drama Has Taken a ''Toll'' on Him

Scooter Braun is breaking his silence...

The 38-year-old music manager is making light of his recent drama with Taylor Swift on social media. "Last couple of weeks have really taken a toll on me," he shared on Instagram, alongside an altered photo of himself looking a lot older. If anything, he playfully joined the recent online trend of celebs transforming themselves into old people.

Naturally, the entertainment executive's 3.1 million followers took notice, including some of his famous friends. "Handsome," Sam Smith commented on Braun's post. "Bruhhhhhhhh," Graham Bunn wrote.

While Scooter has yet to publicly address his drama with the 29-year-old blonde beauty, this comes pretty darn close. In fact, it's been a "couple of weeks" since news of their rift caught like wildfire.

For those unfamiliar, Swift called out the New York native last month after learning he would soon own the masters to her recordings. Braun reportedly purchased the "Bad Blood" singer's former label, Big Machine Records, for a reported $300 million.