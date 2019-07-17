"This is not a love story."

It's been 10 years since the narrator of Marc Webb's indie romantic comedy (500) Days of Summer warned us that things were not exactly as they seemed and audiences fell in love with Joseph Gordon-Levitt's helplessly-in-love Tom Hansen and the object of his adoration, Zooey Deschanel's Summer Finn.

The clever little film, written by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, made its debut at Sundance in early 2009 before making its way to theaters on July 17, 2009 and charmed moviegoers with the deconstructed look at a relationship from start to finish, albeit not entirely in that order.

Not only did the film launch Webb's career—he'd previously only directed music videos; his next picture was 2012's big-budget Spider-Man reboot, The Amazing Spider-Man—but it positioned Deschanel down the path of "adorkability" that would be Fox's New Girl, which debuted two years later, and helped turn Gordon-Levitt into a leading man. Aside from being a critical darling, the movie would go on to earn over $60 million worldwide on a meager $7.5 million budget. Any way you look at it, the thing was a hit.