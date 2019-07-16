From the moment Julia Roberts was attached to star in and executive produce Homecoming, an Emmy was predicted for her future. Until it wasn't.

Roberts played Heidi Bergman in the series from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail and was forecasted by just about every Emmys expert to get a nomination alongside the likes of Sandra Oh and Laura Linney. But when D'Arcy Carden and Ken Jeong announced the 2019 Emmy nominees, Roberts was nowhere to be seen on the list. Alongside Linney and Oh, Robin Wright, Emilia Clarke, Jodie Comer, Viola Davis and Mandy Moore received Emmy nominations.

No Roberts. And no Homecoming in the main drama series category, no nomination for costars Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale, Shea Whigham or Sissy Spacek. Roberts posted about her snub on Instagram in a post that would probably be better than any acceptance speech she could give.