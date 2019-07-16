Here's what: Watch What Happens Live is a decade old!

It's hard to believe, but it was 10 years ago, on July 16, 2009, that Andy Cohen made the leap from Bravo executive and part-time Real Housewives reunion special wrangler to full-time talk show host as the ringleader of the biggest party in late night. And nothing has really been the same since.

In the decade since the show's debut, it's become known as the place where high meets low, where Real Housewives regularly rub elbows with their A-list fans. It's a place where everybody's just a little bit drunk, courtesy of the bar on-set, and willing to throw a little shade and spill a few secrets.

"I think the most rewarding part about doing the show is not only am I legitimately having fun every night, it's just the audience response to it. And them feeling a part of it, and them feeling they're just involved. I mean, I'm having a party and I'm inviting everyone to it," Andy recently told E! News, adding that he believes the secret to WWHL's success is its authenticity.