"We all go," Cameron Boyce mused in his speech at the 2018 Thirst Project, "What you leave should be bigger than you."

And that's certainly true for the Disney star himself. Following his sudden and tragic death in early July, the 20-year-old's family announced the launch of The Cameron Boyce Foundation. The organization aims to provide "young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy to positive change in the world," reads the website. "The Foundation was established in 2019 to honor Cameron's legacy."

Cameron's dad Victor Boyce tweeted the news late Monday night. "Let's not talk about it, let's BE about it!" he wrote. "Let's do good as Cameron would. Let's keep his legacy alive!" Asked on Instagram where donations would go, Victor cleared the air that the money would not be going to the family but rather "charities that Cameron was passionate about."