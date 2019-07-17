What a time to be alive!

Twilight was in it's prime, Vampire Diaries had just premiered and Avatar was setting records in theaters. Pop culture was thriving.

With social media just beginning it's rise to prominence, fans were still looking for ways to meet their favorite stars from the biggest TV shows and movies. And that's where Comic-Con came in. The famed convention was no longer just about comic books and superheros, but grew to include the supernatural flicks that had teenage girls dying to move to Forks, Washington.

All of the biggest star-studded casts flocked to San Diego, Calif. to discuss how they connected to their characters and to meet their no. 1 fans. From the True Blood stars, to the actors from Zombieland, anyone who is anyone was there. The coastal city was literally crawling with A-listers.