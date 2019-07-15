"The words that you're saying are just like really not OK. They're just not OK. And the closest thing that I've ever felt to love at first sight was probably with you, and our relationship from the beginning gave me so much hope, and then it was like, all this s--t kept happening, and honestly, like, you have already broken my heart through this, like truly, and I've broken my own heart because I've allowed everything. And to ignore all the red flags for how I feel, to have this, and to have you say this about me and make me feel like you would look at me any differently and judge me or make me feel like you would not think of me as a woman of faith like I am, and that we weren't on the same page. It's like you're holding other people to a standard that you don't even live by.

Maybe you abstain from sex, but there's a lot of things that you struggle with, and because I might want to or have had sex, that's like, you're x'd off. Well I could have X'd you off from being my husband from things that I want out of a relationship, and that it's just sex for you and you're like, if you've had sex, then I'm going home. Well I want somebody who can get along with people, who doesn't have pride issues. There's so many things that I don't want out of a husband that you've shown, so it's like, oh my gosh. Like, that's a big like, f--k you! That's what that is."