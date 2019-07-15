ABC
by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Jul. 15, 2019 5:56 PM
ABC
That's it. Show's over. Tyler C. has officially stolen the hearts of every Bachelorette viewer.
On the highly-anticipated fantasy suite(s) episode, The Bachelorette is definitely vibing with the remaining contestants. As Hannah put it during her date with Tyler C.: "I'm 1000 percent sure that physical intimacy with Tyler is not an issue."
However, their intense, and we mean intense, sexual chemistry also begs the question of how their relationship would do in the real world. "I feel nervous and scared about just how far our physical connection can go when our emotional communication needs to catch up sometimes," the 24-year-old explains.
In other words, Hannah is putting the "hanky-panky" on hold until she can confront the issue at hand. And she takes no time in getting down to the nitty gritty.
After getting oiled up during a couple's massage and engaging in some major PDA, the bachelorette tells Tyler C., "There is a concern for me, about our physical relationship." Dun dun dun!
"It's a huge part of our relationship. I just am so captivated by being around you and kissing you, I just want that. I do," Hannah explains to a starstruck Tyler C. But then she adds, "It has to be more. I don't want to go into the fantasy suite and have sex because I don't feel like that's what our relationship needs."
Hannah says that she wants to instead focus on their "emotional connection," to which he comes back with the perfect response. "The fantasy suite has the connotation of sex,but for me it's way more," the contestant emotionally states. "I would never press you or pressure you at all." Swoon!
ABC
He then confesses his love to the bachelorette and seals the deal on his invite to the fantasy suite—or should we say boat?
When the next morning rolls around, Hannah inadvertently reveals that they didn't have sex, despite her desire to do so. "You did not allow it to go further and there's a time for that, and it's probably the hottest thing. It probably made me want to do more," she giggles.
Then, in a confessional, Hannah reveals that the model would always stop their smooches before things could go too far. She even says that he is "the most respectful man i've ever been with. Ever."
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?