Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019's Best Exclusive Beauty Deals

by Katherine Riley | Tue., Jul. 16, 2019 3:00 AM
OK, shoppers, unless you've been utterly unplugged, you should know by now that the annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here! Early access for Nordy Club members started July 12—public access starts July 19 and runs through August 4—and the deals are simply amazing.
Today, we're focusing on the best beauty exclusives. From La Mer to Tom Ford to Sunday Riley to Charlotte Tilbury (and so many more), all of your favorite brands are a part of the action. We've rounded up some of our faves, but this is truly just the tip of the glam iceberg.
Don't forget to check the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale's Glam Up Days calendar for more beauty events!
(And remember Nordy Clubbers, make sure to use your Personal Double Points Days to earn points twice as fast.)
A $101 value, this rose ritual set delivers petal-soft perfection to your face and lips from start to finish. Plus, it's Gift With Purchase eligible.
A $196 value, this eyelash serum features the company's proprietary Biopeptin™ Complex, a breakthrough cosmetic technology. Combined with potent antioxidants and fortifying amino acids, it works in concert to enhance the beauty and create the impression of iconic-looking lashes.
A $238 value, this special kit features the sought-after Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush and all your must-haves to create the perfect look.
A $40 value, this unique three-in-one weightless mist sets makeup, helps control oil and shine and refreshes your defense against photoaging and UV rays.
A $94 value, this three-piece set that features everything you need to set your makeup look for 16 hours of just-applied wear. Plus, it's Gift With Purchase eligible.
A $170 value, these pillowcases are like an eight-hour beauty treatment every night. Ordinary pillowcases can cause hair to pull and tangle throughout the night, leading to bed head in the morning and potentially damaging hair. Slipsilk can help reduce friction, too, which aids in reducing stretching and tugging on delicate facial skin.
A $122 value, this is a cleansing, conditioning and styling set for healthier hair with improved shine and softness.
A $32 value, this set of hair care favorites will help you keep your hair looking great with little effort all summer long. Plus, it's Gift With Purchase eligible.
An $108 value, these favorites by Kiehl's will cleanse, hydrate and replenish your skin, presented with a special travel bag. Plus, it's Gift With Purchase eligible.
