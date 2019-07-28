16 Jaw-Dropping Items You Need to Celebrate Shark Week 2019

iStock; Lindsay Scheinberg/E! Illustration
by Jillian Punwar | Sun., Jul. 28, 2019 3:30 AM
Calling all shark lovers!
It's the best time of the year. And no, it's not Christmas or a Kardashian holiday party. Instead, it's time for television's longest running must-see summer TV event.
If you have been living under a rock or the depths of the deep dark ocean for decades, Shark Week is a week of shark filled content on Discovery Channel including programs on shark history, horrifying true stories and more.
To gear up for the buzzworthy week, we picked out some of our favorite shark inspired apparel, accessories and more that you need if you are a true Shark Week fan. Take a look below at some of our fin-tastic picks.
Get Shark Week ready with this shark logo long-sleeve. Men should keep their size, and women should size down.
Keep your feet warm and stay trendy in these amazing Shark Week socks.
Spend your beach days with your shark friends on your feet in this cute pair of flip-flops.
You never knew you needed shark underwear until now! We love these Shark Week themed boxer briefs.
If you're a Shark Week fan, you need this graphic tee.
Protect your eyes from the sun with these trendy sunnies so you can watch Shark Week all week long!
We are obsessed with these unique kids slip-on shoes from Vans.
Grab your popcorn and this trendy onesie and you're all set for Shark Week this year!
Get active in this adorable multi-colored shark bra that provides coverage, support, and feel good style.
Show off your love for Shark Week with this amazing long-sleeve shirt.
Watch Shark Week while getting comfy in these shark patterned sheets, available in twin and queen size.
Your kids will love bringing this cute shark lunchbox along with them to school all year long.
We are obsessed with this hilarious pool toy, which is over four feet tall and holds up to 200 lbs.
With adorable shark PJs like these, you probably won't ever want to leave your couch.
How cute is this?! Keep your kids warm and cozy or make bath time a little more playful with this four-piece set.
These cute shark booties are a perfect gift for your shark loving little ones.
