The list is out!

With the Internet as powerful as ever, Time has revealed its 2019 unranked lineup of the 25 most influential people online—and you're bound to recognize most of these names. From superstar songstress Ariana Grandeto President Donald Trump, award-winning rapper Cardi Bto the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, this year's list not only contains some of the biggest names in the world, but also ones whose careers and public profiles have been bolstered by the power they've harnessed online.

Take Grande, a candid Twitter user who has amassed a following of more than 64 million people on the platform, surpassing the American president, whose follower count is just under 62 million. His social media account continues to serve as his primary method of public communication in office and his tweets, as Time put it, "initiate a feedback loop of cable news segments, Google search results and online news stories, giving his short missives longer legs and allowing his online influence to dwarf that of his political rivals."

Meanwhile, the songstress' following is less than half of that on Instagram, where she reigns as one of the most followed figures on the site.