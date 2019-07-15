The Real Housewives of New York City star Carole Radziwill is returning to TV, this time to shed light on the relationship between her late husband, Anthony Radziwill, and his cousin, John F. Kennedy Jr. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at A&E's Biography: JFK Jr. The Final Year above.

In the sneak preview, Carole offers her "really unique perspective" on JFK Jr. to historian Steven M. Gillion. "He was complicated," Carole says in the clip above. "Based on his upbringing, what he went through, John is very stoic, so when it came to Anthony's illness, he had blinders on. And for a long time, he would not really acknowledge that Anthony was going to die from the cancer. He blocked it out for a long time. You know, ‘cause John wasn't, like, a sad person…he was, you know, buck up," Carole says.