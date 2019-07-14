by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 14, 2019 2:48 PM
Slide on over to check out these amazing images fromSophie Turner and Joe Jonas' amazing tropical honeymoon.
Following their second wedding late last month in France, the two vacationed in the Maldives in the Indian Ocean in South Asia. Or rather, right on the ocean.
The two stayed at one of the luxurious Soneva Fushi beachfront villas on Kunfunadhoo Island. The price per night ranges from $1,400 to $28,000, depending on the side of the property and its amenities. Most of the villas come with private pools.
During their trip, Turner and Jonas also dined one of the resort's restaurants, Out Of The Blue, which was build over the ocean. Joe shared on his Instagram page on Sunday a video of him riding its attached water slide right into the sea.
"Paradise," Turner wrote on Instagram. "Such a magical place #discoversoneva."
Watch Joe's video below:
Both shared pics from their trip. Joe is seen eating sushi and both stars are seen relaxing on an attached floor hammock above the water.
Joe and Sophie honeymooned at the Soneva Fushi beachfront villa resort in the Maldives after their June 2019 second wedding. They enjoyed soaking up the sun during their luxurious stay.
Joe enjoys a sushi appetizer.
Joe gets ready to ride the water slide at the Out Of The Blue restaurant.
Joe rides the water slide at the Out Of The Blue restaurant.
Sophie gazes out into the surf.
Joe gets his tan on.
Joe explores the island.
"I found happiness ♥️ #discoversoneva," Jonas wrote.
Her and Turner had also vacationed elsewhere in the Maldives in 2018.
The Maldives is a popular luxury vacation destination. Stars such as Salma Hayek have stayed at the Sonema Fushi resort. Celebs who have vacationed in the Maldives over the years also include Kate Middleton and Prince William, Javier Barden and Penelope Cruz, and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.
