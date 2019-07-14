by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 14, 2019 2:18 PM
Now that's brotherly love!
Kim Kardashian posted on her Instagram page on Sunday an adorable photo of her and Kanye West's eldest son Saint West, 3, cuddling his 2-month-old brother Saint West while lying on a bed.
"Saint asked me to take a pic of him and his brother this morning," she wrote in the caption.
Saint is wearing blue pajamas printed with black stars and moons and Psalm is sporting a white wrap-around onesie.
"Ugh i love them," Kim's sister Kylie Jenner commented on the pic.
Kim had also shared a photo of a sweet moment between her sons last month.
Psalm is Kim and Kanye's fourth child and second boy. They are also parents to daughters North West, 6, and Chicago West, 1.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Like his younger sister, Psalm was born via surrogate.
