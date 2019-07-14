Kim Kardashian's Sons Saint West and Psalm West Cuddle in Adorable Photo

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 14, 2019 2:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Now that's brotherly love!

Kim Kardashian posted on her Instagram page on Sunday an adorable photo of her and Kanye West's eldest son Saint West, 3, cuddling his 2-month-old brother Saint West while lying on a bed.

"Saint asked me to take a pic of him and his brother this morning," she wrote in the caption.

Saint is wearing blue pajamas printed with black stars and moons and Psalm is sporting a white wrap-around onesie.

"Ugh i love them," Kim's sister Kylie Jenner commented on the pic.

Kim had also shared a photo of a sweet moment between her sons last month.

Watch

Kim Kardashian Posts New Pic of 2-Month-Old Son Psalm West

Psalm is Kim and Kanye's fourth child and second boy. They are also parents to daughters North West, 6, and Chicago West, 1.

Saint West, Psalm West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Like his younger sister, Psalm was born via surrogate.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Celeb Kids , Saint West , Psalm West , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.