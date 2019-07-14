Could this fan be more excited to see Meghan Markle?

The Duchess of Sussex attended the Lion King premiere in London with husband Prince Harry on Sunday, marking her first major red carpet since the two wed in 2018, and her first big celebrity event since she gave birth to their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor two months ago.

Scores of fans congregated at Leicester Square to catch a glimpse of the royals and the other celebs attending the premiere. One of the spectators seemed totally awestruck by Meghan's presence, as seen in this press photo.

The duchess wore a $2,450 long-sleeve, black tea-length Jason Wu Collection mesh panel dress, paired with matching $750 Aquazzara pointed pumps and a $2,390 black and gold Gucci "Broadway" clutch.