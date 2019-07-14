Beyoncé Looks Like a Royal and Hugs Meghan Markle at Lion King Premiere in London

  by
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 14, 2019 11:20 AM

Looking like a queen, Beyoncé bonded immediately at the Lion King U.K. premiere with a real royal, Meghan Markle.

The singer and cast member sported an off-the-shoulder golden gown with side slit as she walked the red carpet at Leicester Square Gardens with husband Jay-Z. There, they chatted with Meghan, who wore a semi-sheer black dress, and husband Prince Harry, and the ladies hugged it out immediately. This marked the first time they have been photographed together and is believed to be the first time they have met.

Harry kissed Beyonce on both cheeks in greeting and Jay-Z told him and Harry, "congrats" on the first of their son Archie Harrison, who was born two months ago. Beyoncé said the child was "so beautiful," according to reports. She also told the duchess, "We love you guys."

Watch

Beyonce & Meghan Markle Will Share Lion King Red Carpet

The premiere was held in "support of the conservation and communities work of His Royal Highness through The Royal Foundation", Buckingham Palace said.

The Lion King London Premiere, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Beyonce, Jay-Z

Niklas Halle'n/PA Wire

The premiere marked the first red carpet event for Meghan since she married Harry in 2018 and her first major celebrity event since she gave birth to Archie.

The Lion King London Premiere, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Beyonce, Jay-Z

Niklas Halle'n/PA Wire

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are parents to 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter and 2-year-old twins Sir Carter and Rumi Carter.

The Lion King London Premiere, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Beyonce, Jay-Z

Niklas Halle'n/PA Wire

See more photos of the couples and other stars at the Lion King premiere in London:

The Lion King London Premiere, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Niklas Halle'n/PA Wire

Welcome Highnesses

The two make their grand entrance.

The Lion King London Premiere, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Holding Hands

The two make their way down the carpet.

The Lion King London Premiere, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Ian West/PA Wire

Matching Couple

The two sported black at the event.

The Lion King London Premiere, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Beyonce, Jay-Z

Niklas Halle'n/PA Wire

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Beyoncé and Jay-Z

The ladies bond at the premiere.

The Lion King London Premiere, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The two share a moment on the red carpet at the London premiere.

The Lion King London Premiere, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The two appear on the yellow carpet.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Fans, The Lion King London Premiere

Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

OMG

One fan seemed particularly star-struck by Meghan Markle.

Beyonce, Jay-Z, The Lion King London Premiere

Ian West/PA Wire

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

The two make their entrance.

Beyonce, Jay-Z, The Lion King London Premiere

Catherine Wylie/PA Wire

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

The singer looks like a queen alongside her husband.

Beyonce, The Lion King London Premiere

Ian West/PA Wire

Beyoncé

The singer and cast member poses for a pic.

In February, Beyoncé and Jay-Z accepted an honor at the 2019 BRIT Awards via a video showing them standing alongside a portrait of Meghan.

The Lion King hits theaters July 19.

