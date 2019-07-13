Scarlett Johansson Speaks Out About Political Correctness and Casting

Scarlett Johansson made headlines this weekend over her recent comments about political correctness and casting.

The 34-year-old actress discussed the topic during an interview for AS IF magazine published Thursday.

During her interview with artist David Salle, the Black Widow star mentioned how "acting goes through trends." When asked if the industry was seeing any particular trends today, Johansson said there were "certainly trends in casting right now."

"Today there's a lot of emphasis and conversation about what acting is and who we want to see represent ourselves on screen," she replied. "The question now is, what is acting anyway?"

Discussing the idea of who gets to play what roles, Johansson then said, "You know, as an actor, I should be allowed to play any person, or any tree, or any animal because that is my job and the requirements of the job."

This led Salle to ask the following question: "Must you only represent yourself, your gender, your ethnicity, or can you, in fact, play beyond these categories?"

"There are a lot of social lines being drawn now," Johansson replied, "and a lot of political correctness is being reflected in art."