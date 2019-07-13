Serena Williams praised Meghan Markle is a "great friend" after the Duchess of Sussex came to support her on Saturday at the 2019 Wimbledon women's singles final, which she lost.

The 37-year-old seven-time Wimbledon champion was beaten 6-2 6-2 by 27-year-old Simona Halep, the first tennis star from Romania to capture the title. Meghan, sister-in-law Kate Middleton, and the Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middletonwatched the match from the Royal Box at Centre Court, marking the first joint solo outing for the duchesses in a year.

"Just having her in general as a friend is great," Serena told reporters after the match. "She's such a great friend and a great person as well, and always positive, no matter what. So it's so good to have people like that just to know."