Married at First Sight alum Sonia Granados reached out online to ex-husband and former co-star Nick Pendergrast after his shocking health news.

The 35-year-old reality TV personality, who appeared on season four of the Lifetime series in 2016, revealed on Friday on Instagram that he had suffered a near fatal workplace accident six months ago that left him partially paralyzed and forced him to relocate from partner Heather Yerrid and their twins in order to receive proper care.

"Nick, I'm so sorry you're going through this," commented Sonia, who divorced Nick in 2017 after a year of marriage. "Please know that I have been praying for you and your babies for months. I pray that you find peace. I pray that you know you aren't alone and that there are so many people who love and value you. I hope that you find a community here that send you a lot of love and prayers. I know you will."

"I am always here for you," she continued. "I'm here for a listening ear or a prayer should you want/need it. Your faith in God is so important right now and please focus on God and your babies. They need you. You are Gods child. You're amazing and strong. Gods got you. Again, I'm a phone call away. You've got this. You're amazingly strong and will come out of this. Trust Him."