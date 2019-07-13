"I also love to eat like, pasta and cheese and candy and all this stuff, so for me, I think it's important for my actual health to go in and make sure that I'm exercising," she continued. "So I think right now it's probably just, health is my main motivation for going in and working out."

Winter said she doesn't believe in diets, for herself at least.

"I can't stick to them. It just doesn't work for me," she said. "I believe, you know, you eat everything that you want in moderation, you know, if you can, if you're not allergic, whatever. Anything you can in moderation I think it's best, that way you're not like, really wanting something you can't have and like, you absolutely tell yourself you can't have it when, you know, you probably could, just in moderation...If I can't have something, if I'm told I can't have it, I want it. Like, I can't be without it."

Her new food obsession: Mint chocolate chip ice cream.

"I tried it recently and I just fell in love with it," Winter said. "I go through stages like every three months, I pick a new favorite food and it's currently mint chocolate chip ice cream. So I have six different companies of mint chocolate chip ice cream in my freezer currently."