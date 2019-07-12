Neil Mockford/GC Images
Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews are proving they are couple goals at Wimbledon 2019.
Heads turned when the writer and hedge fund manager walked into the venue in coordinated ensembles. The socialite wore a brilliant yellow wrap-dress from Ganni that complimented her athletic physique, while her hubby sported a navy blue sports jacket and yellow tie that matched her summery dress. To complete the look, Pippa donned a cute pair of white block-heels and chic sunglasses.
Earlier in the week, Pippa and her younger brother, James Middleton, made an appearance at the famed venue to watch a match. On that occasion, she wore a prim and proper dress by Stella McCartney, as well as a wide-brimmed hat from Luisa Kelsey.
The Royal Family has frequently been seen at the tournament in recent days. Kate Middletonand her sister-in-law Meghan Markleenjoyed a match or two when the games were just getting started and are expected to show up on Saturday to see Serena Williams.
There's no doubt that there will be plenty more star appearances in the coming days, but here are just a few of our favorites:
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian
Suki Waterhouse
Summer style is in full swing and the actress' casual look is proof.
Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Claire Foy
The Crown star gets animated while watching a particularly intense match.
Karwai Tang/Getty Images
David Beckham
How the tables have turned! The soccer player sits in the crowd as the athletes rally.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian
Woody Harrelson
The True Detective star dons a fedora and shorts for the high-profile games.
Neil Mockford/GC Images
Pippa Middleton & James Matthews
Kate Middleton's sister and brother-in-law return to the courts for another day of intense matches.
Neil Mockford/GC Images
Eric Bana & Rebecca Gleeson
The Dirty John actor and his wife enjoy a low-key day at Wimbledon.
Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images
Jude Law & Phillipa
On the heels of their honeymoon, the newlyweds enjoy a fun and exciting game.
Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Ellie Goulding
Despite having her hands full, the British pop star looks effortlessly elegant in the stands.
Neil Mockford/GC Images
Poppy Delevingne
The Brit rocks a sleeveless Polo Ralph Lauren dress.
Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Charli XCX
The "1999" singer can't get enough of all the excitement on the court.
Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Maisie Williams
Whether it's a full suit of armor or a head to toe pink getup, the Game of Thrones actress proves she looks radiant in just about anything.
Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Tessa Thompson
The Men in Black: International star stuns at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Pippa Middleton and James Middleton
Kate Middleton's stylish siblings stroll through the All England Club. Pippa chose a pink, Stella McCartney dress for the day.
Neil Mockford/GC Images
Nicole Richie and Joel Madden
The Simple Life alum went for a bright floral sun dress while her husband rocks dark camo.
Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Sienna Miller
The actress looks cool and confident in her monochromatic look for day seven of Wimbledon.
Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Felicity Jones and Charles Guard
Rogue One's superstar and her husband sport matching sunglasses.
Javier Garcia/BPI/Shutterstock
Meghan Markle
The Duchess of Sussex enjoys a girls' day out as she cheers on close friend and tennis champ Serena Williams.
Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
The Fleabag star is on the edge of her seat during a match.
Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Geri Horner
The Spice Girls songstress can't hide her excitement from the stands.
Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian
Nathaniel Irvin & Janelle Monáe
Wimbledon ready! Monáe looks ready for the court in a preppy, chic ensemble. She also posed for a picture with her music collaborator Nathaniel Irvin.
Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Carole Middleton
Kate Middleton's mom looks prim and proper as she arrived.
Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Sam Claflin
The Hunger Games star is dressed to the nines for day three of the sporting event.
Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Alexis Ohanian
Proud hubby! The Reddit cofounder cheers on wife Serena Williams during her first-round win.
Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Alex Rodriguez
The former baseball player and Jennifer Lopez's fiancé looks dapper in a suit and tie as he took in the match.
Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Kate Middleton
The Duchess of Cambridge wears a white shirt dress by Suzannah, which she cinched with a black Alexander McQueen belt.
Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian
Rebel Wilson
The Australian comedian is all smiles as she donned a black Polo Ralph Lauren dress for her Wimbledon debut.
Neil Mockford/GC Images
Romeo Beckham
The 16-year-old son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham goes for a casual all-white outfit for the second day of Wimbledon.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!