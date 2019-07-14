Meghan Markle is feeling right at home on the red carpet at the U.K. premiere for The Lion King.

The former actress turned Duchess of Sussex returned to her glamorous roots on Sunday evening when she and Prince Harry stepped out to mix and mingle with the stars of Disney's highly-anticipated remake.

In what marked her first major red carpet appearance as a member of the British royal family, Markle looked every inch the Hollywood star we first knew her as in a $2,450 long-sleeve, black tea-length Jason Wu Collection mesh panel dress, paired with matching $750 Aquazzara pointed pumps and a $2,390 black and gold Gucci "Broadway" clutch, as she walked the technically yellow carpet.

The royal couple walked to the tune of the Lion King ballad "Can You Feel The Love Tonight."

She and Harry—who looked dapper in a classic black and white tuxedo—met up with cast member Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z.

The royal couple attended the high-profile premiere in support of their ongoing conservation efforts in Africa, where they plan to travel to later this fall with baby Archie Harrison. The Lion King has also launched the Protect the Pride, a conservation campaign working to protect Africa's lion population.