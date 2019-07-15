Veronica Mars was—and still is—very much an anomaly.

The beloved series survived by the skin of its teeth for three seasons on two different networks from 2004-2007 and remained a hot topic of conversation for fans, series creator Rob Thomas and star Kristen Bell up until it was revived in a partially fan-funded movie in 2014.

Even after the movie came out to mixed reviews and two books followed co-written by Thomas, the thirst for Veronica Mars continued. Now, 15 years after the show's debut, there seems to be no such thing as too much Mars.

On July 26, 2019, Veronica Mars (sort of) returns to where it all started, TV. But this time Veronica Mars is streaming on Hulu, and unlike some recent revivals that made the jump from broadcast to a streamer, Veronica Mars is good! The scrappy underdog of a show continues to defy fan expectations in all the right ways.