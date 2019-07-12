Well, this is one way to get to know your significant other.

TV and real-life couple Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton each found themselves in the hot seat when they sat down to take a lie detector test for Vanity Fair. The Stranger Things on-screen lovebirds, who are also dating behind the scenes, took turns asking and answering the questions, leading to a Q&A that was equal parts unusual and adorable.

With Heaton answering first, Dyer interrogated him on a variety of subjects, from whether he ever purposefully trashed a hotel room to whether her character, Nancy Wheeler, would be into him.

The actor answered no on the latter. As for the former, he noted with a laugh, "Not on purpose." While the star did get flustered with some of the questions, Heaton passed, impressing his famous partner.