by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jul. 15, 2019 6:00 AM
It's Emmys time, which means there are going to be a few select very happy people and fans, and quite a few broken hearts. We've already told you our dream Emmy nominations, now it's time to talk realistic predictions.
Veep, which sat out last year's race, is back for its final season and you can expect the HBO comedy will clean up in nominations. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who has won six Emmys for playing Selina Meyer, will be nominated for her performance once again. Last year's winner, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, is sure to receive a nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category alongside Louis-Dreyfus.
In the Drama category, The Handmaid's Tale and The Crown are out of the running. Game of Thrones will return and go for gold one final time. Expect a number of actors involved with the HBO fantasy series to receive nominations as well.
See our full 2019 Emmy nominations predictions below.
Amazon
Veep
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
Russian Doll
The Kominsky Method
Wild cards: black-ish, Schitt's Creek, GLOW, Better Things
Netflix
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Wild cards: Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), Issa Rae (Insecure), Lily Tomlin (Grace & Frankie), Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Alison Brie (GLOW)
Showtime
Bill Hader, Barry
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Wild cards: William H. Macy (Shameless), Ramy Youssef (Ramy), Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory), Ricky Gervais (After Life)
Article continues below
NBC
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Wild cards: Aidy Bryant (SNL), Olivia Colman (Fleabag), Laurie Metcalf (The Conners)
Amazon
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Kenan Thompson, SNL
Tony Hale, Veep
Wild cards: Matt Walsh (Veep), Stephen Root (Barry), Timothy Simons (Veep), Andrew Scott (Fleabag)
FX
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Better Call Saul
Pose
Homecoming
This Is Us
Ozark
Wild cards: Succession, Bodyguard
Article continues below
Justin Stephens/CBS
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Laura Linney, Ozark
Wild cards: Robin Wright (House of Cards), Mj Rodriguez (Pose), Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
Netflix
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Billy Porter, Pose
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Wild cards: Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us), Brian Cox (Succession)
NBC
Julia Garner, Ozark
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us
Wild cards: Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard)
Article continues below
HBO
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Bobby Cannavale, Homecoming
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Peter Mullan, Ozark
Wild cards: Michael Kelly (House of Cards), Justin Hartley (This Is Us)
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?