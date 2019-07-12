David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Animal Ball
Oh, fashion—how funny it can be.
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice just had a laugh. The newly married royal took to Instagram on Friday with the perfect snap for the day: a throwback photo of herself with her famous older sister from nearly two decades ago.
In the shot, dated back to around 2001, the sisters are sporting lime green and lilac skirt suits with similar headbands, top-handle purses and chunky-heeled shoes for a service at St. George's Chapel for Prince Philip's 80th birthday. The looks are classic late '90s styles and had the sisters in stitches.
"Bea and I are laughing hysterically after contemplating what on earth was in our handbags that day going to church," Eugenie wrote on Instagram. "We quite clearly are loving our full lime green and lilac suits!! The shoes, the headbands... yes to the 90s...#flashbackfriday #limegreen #lilac."
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
The outfits certainly got fans attention with some likening the sisters' style to Lindsay Lohan in The Parent Trap or their own grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, while others theorized about what actually was in those bags. "Lol definitely flavoured lip smackers and fluffy pens," one fan guessed in the comments.
Princess Eugenie often takes fans on trips down memory lane by sharing childhood snaps like this one on her Instagram feed.
Needless to say, the Internet would be much duller without Throwback Thursday and Flashback Friday. Thanks for sharing this gem, Eugenie!