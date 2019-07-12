Cardi B has a few words for Jermaine Dupri.

After the 46-year-old artist likened today's female rappers to "strippers rapping," the "Bodak Yellow" star took to social media to respond to his comment.

"OK, guys. So, I have seen a lot of people write that, nowadays, female rappers only talk about their p---y and s--t. And now that Jermaine Dupri brung it up, now I'm going to say something about it, right?" she said in a video posted to Instagram on Thursday. "First of all, I rap about my p---y because she's my best friend. You know what I'm saying? And second of all, it's because it seems like that's what people want to hear."

In fact, Cardi said people talked "mad s--t" when she tried to be "careful" with her music. She also defended female artists who haven't gotten the attention they deserve.

"There's a lot of female rappers that be rappin' their ass off and don't be talkin' about their p---y and don't be talkin' about, you know, getting down and dirty, and y'all don't be supporting them," she continued. "Y'all don't be supporting them, and they be mad dope."

As a result, she said listeners shouldn't "blame that s--t on us when y'all are the ones not supporting them."