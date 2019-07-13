This Weekend's Best Sales: Saks Off 5th, The Container Store & More

Stocksy
by Katherine Riley | Sat., Jul. 13, 2019 3:00 AM
Who doesn't love a good sale? We've rounded up this weekend's best deals with deep discounts. So get to it—happy shopping!
Anthropologie
SHOP NOW: Take 25% off bedding, pillows, rugs & more.
Bed, Bath & Beyond
SHOP NOW: Score deep discounts on just about everything at the Beyond Big Savings event and clearance.
Bloomingdale's
SHOP NOW: $89 denim from 7 For All Mankind, Joe's Jeans & more.
Bonobos
SHOP NOW: Take 30% off of everything plus free shipping with code FITSALE.
The Container Store
SHOP NOW: Up to 30% Customer Favorites Sale.
Cost Plus World Market
SHOP NOW: Save 50% on all outdoor items; up to 40% all home office; and save up to 25% off plus free shipping on $75+ with code BMSMDEA.
DKNY
SHOP NOW: Take 25% off sitewide with code: PRIME. Offer is valid on sale, full price, pre-order and gift card purchases.
Farfetch
SHOP NOW: Over 6,000 items now at 60% off.
GlossyBox
SHOP NOW: TAKE 20% off a 3-, 6- or 12-month subscription with code GBSAVE.
L.L. Bean
SHOP NOW: Get 20% OFF select packs, kids' clothing and footwear. Use promo code: KIDS20.
Nordstrom Rack
SHOP NOW: Balenciaga sunglasses under $100; dresses up to 65% off; flat sandals up to 55% off, featuring Sam Edelman, Steve Madden, Ted Baker, and more.
Saks Off 5th
SHOP NOW: End of Season Clearout event: Take an extra 20% off for a total savings of up to 80% off with code 48HOURS (July 13-14); Prime Day Extra event: Take 30-40% off with code THISBIG (July 14-16).
Sephora
SHOP NOW: Choose 1 of 2 mascara trial sizes with any $25 purchase with code LASHTIME.
SkinStore
SHOP NOW: Save 60% off select beauty brands, plus take an additional 10% off with code SALEX10.
Sur La Table
SHOP NOW: Sur La Table's Classic 2 Gallon Beverage Jar is just $29.96; 50% off Outdoor Dinnerware Collections; 55% off the Breville Panini Duo Press.
StubHub
SHOP NOW: Buy a festival ticket from StubHub, receive 15% off your next concert ticket purchase
Urban Outfitters
SHOP NOW: Up to 75% off summer clearance; plus Dickies x UO collab on sale.
Victoria's Secret
SHOP NOW: Panties are now 7 for $28.50 and VS Pink panties 10 for $35.
Winky Lux
SHOP NOW: 20% off everything, plus score free shipping with code FSJULY.
