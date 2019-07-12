Belt it out, Chris Pratt

We know him as an action star, funny guy and Katherine Schwarzenegger's other half, but now a new title belongs on the actor's list: budding country star.

He certainly played the part on Thursday night when the newlywed unexpectedly took the stage in Nashville at Robert's Western World. There, he confidently belted out Johnny Cash's classic, "Folsom Prison Blues," while backed by a band.

However, the night was not over for the Guardians of the Galaxy actor. Pratt also popped up at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge, where he serenaded the crowd with Garth Brooks' "Papa Loved Mom" for an enthusiastic crowd, as can be seen in footage shared by Amanda and Denise Johnson.