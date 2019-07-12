Motherhood is tough—just ask Hilary Duff.

To the benefit of fellow moms everywhere, the Younger star has been publicly candid about her experiences having two children over the years—the good, the bad and everything in between. In a new conversation for The Motherly Podcast, the actress opened up about it all, starting at the beginning with her pregnancy with her first child at 23 years old. As she explained, her perception of motherhood at the time had been based on what she saw from her parents.

"I guess I thought like you're a real adult once you have a baby. But, that looked very different than how I looked. Like, when I think of my parents when I was like ten or so, I feel like they looked so old even though they didn't," she explained. "My perception was like, 'Oh, you have all the answers and you know all the things. Everything you say goes because you are God.' I think that very quickly when I became pregnant that shifted into like, this is just me, but I'm going to have to be that person to somebody. I guess I'm saying it in a very simple way, but I very much felt like myself and a little fearful that I wasn't going to have all the answers...It looked like maybe an older person's job to be a parent."