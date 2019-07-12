by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jul. 12, 2019 9:00 AM
Is it 2006 of 2019? You'll be hard pressed to answer that after watching this exclusive The Hills: New Beginnings sneak peek.
In the video below, Audrina Patridge and Heidi Montag get some alone time together at a spa to catch up, talk life and boys.
"I just, I've been going through a lot on the personal side of things," Audrina says. "It's just the court, custody, just everything at once. It gets hard."
Cameras chronicle Audrina's divorce from Corey Bohan and custody battle over daughter Kirra.
"My little girl is my pride and joy and she literally is like an angel sent from God. I could cry, I love her so much," Audrina says in a confessional…and then cries.
The tears also flow at the spa with Heidi. "It's been so hard lately," Audrina says. "You get so used to having someone there all the time and then it's just like getting used to being on your own, being a single mom, it's just—it hit me today."
Heidi recognizes what Audrina is going through, and in a confessional says she's all the more thankful for her "awesome marriage that I'm so blessed to have with Spencer."
The whole ordeal with her ex has made Audrina reevaluate things, including the people she wants in her life, like Justin "Bobby" Brescia.
"Whether we've hooked up or dated in the past or not, how he's speaking to me and treating me despite everything, that's where he's really, like, hurting me," Audrina says.
Heidi has some thoughts on the matter. "I think you should tell him how you feel," Heidi tells Audrina.
Click play on the video above to hear more.
The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays, 10 p.m. on MTV.
