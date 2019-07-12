"It's really up to interpretation," Schnapp told The Wrap. "While all the characters were out developing and growing up, Will was in the Upside Down and he was alone there, not interacting with or connected to his friends or the rest of the world. And when he got back, he expected everything to just go back to how it was before, how it was when he was normal and when he was a kid and he wanted to go back to the basement and play D&D."

Schnapp said he interpreted it as Will isn't ready to grow up. "[H]e doesn't really want to move on to dating and relationships yet. He still wants to be a kid and play in the basement like he did in old times," he said.