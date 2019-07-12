R. Kelly Arrested on Federal Sex Crime Charges: Everything We Know

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for BET
R. Kelly was arrested in Chicago on Thursday night on a 13-count indictment.
A federal law enforcement source confirms to E! News that the 52-year-old singer was arrested by NYPD and Homeland Security Agents.
"[Kelly] was indicted in Brooklyn Federal Court on 5 counts and 13 counts in the Northern District of Illinois," the source tells E News. "He will be arraigned today in Chicago Federal Court."
The source also adds, "He was arrested after going out for a smoke and with a dog in front of his residence."
A Department of Homeland Security source also shares with E! News, "[Kelly] is expected to go before a judge this morning in Chicago at which time all charges against him, including those in New York, will be unsealed."
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, Kelly is in custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, Chicago.
"R Kelly was arrested in Chicago tonight on charges contained in a 13-count indictment returned today in the Northern District of Illinois," a statement from the attorney's office said Thursday (via ABC News). "The indictment includes charges of child pornography and obstruction of justice."
Kelly, who has faced numerous sexual abuse allegations over the years, has continuously denied all of the claims.
"We will be holding a press conference on Monday morning in Chicago to discuss the most recent charges in the R. Kelly matter," attorney Michael Avenatti tweeted overnight. "The courage and contributions of my clients greatly assisted in bringing nearly 3 decades of sexual abuse to a permanent end. They deserve our respect."
Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, released a statement via Twitter on Friday, saying that Kelly and his lawyers "look forward to his day in court."
"As has been reported, Robert Kelly was arrested by federal agents last night while walking his dog. The agents were courteous and professional, as was Mr. Kelly," Greenberg's statement reads. "The charges arose from alleged conduct in Northern District of Illinois as well as the Eastern District of New York. The conduct alleged appears to largely be the same as the conduct previously alleged against Mr. Kelly in his current State indictment and his former State charges that he was acquitted of. Most, if not all of the conduct, is decades old."
"Mr. Kelly was aware of the investigations and the charges were not a surprise," the statement continued. "He had already assembled a team of outstanding federal litigators. He and his lawyers look forward to his day in court, to the truth coming out and to his vindication from what has been an unprecedented assault by others for their own personal gain. Most importantly he looks forward to being able to continue to making wonderful music and perform for his legions of fans that believe in him."
"A bail hearing will be held early next week, at which time Mr. Kelly hopes to be released from custody," Greenberg noted. "There will be no further comment until that time."
Back in February, Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Illinois' Cook County, the singer's lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. In late May, he was charged with 11 new counts of sexual abuse, which he also pleaded not guilty to.
NBC New York was first to report the arrest news.
