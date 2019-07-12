R. Kelly Arrested on Federal Sex Crime Charges: Everything We Know

R. Kelly was arrested in Chicago on Thursday night on a 13-count indictment.

A federal law enforcement source confirms to E! News that the 52-year-old singer was arrested by NYPD and Homeland Security Agents.

"[Kelly] was indicted in Brooklyn Federal Court on 5 counts and 13 counts in the Northern District of Illinois," the source tells E News. "He will be arraigned today in Chicago Federal Court."

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, Kelly is in custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, Chicago.

"R Kelly was arrested in Chicago tonight on charges contained in a 13-count indictment returned today in the Northern District of Illinois," a statement from the attorney's office said Thursday (via ABC News). "The indictment includes charges of child pornography and obstruction of justice."

Kelly, who has faced numerous sexual abuse allegations over the years, has continuously denied all of the claims.