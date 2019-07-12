R. Kelly Arrested on Federal Sex Crime Charges: Everything We Know

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jul. 12, 2019 6:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
R. Kelly

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for BET

R. Kelly was arrested in Chicago on Thursday night on a 13-count indictment.

A federal law enforcement source confirms to E! News that the 52-year-old singer was arrested by NYPD and Homeland Security Agents.

"[Kelly] was indicted in Brooklyn Federal Court on 5 counts and 13 counts in the Northern District of Illinois," the source tells E News. "He will be arraigned today in Chicago Federal Court."

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, Kelly is in custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, Chicago.

"R Kelly was arrested in Chicago tonight on charges contained in a 13-count indictment returned today in the Northern District of Illinois," a statement from the attorney's office said Thursday (via ABC News). "The indictment includes charges of child pornography and obstruction of justice."

Kelly, who has faced numerous sexual abuse allegations over the years, has continuously denied all of the claims.

Watch

R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts of Criminal Sexual Abuse

"We will be holding a press conference on Monday morning in Chicago to discuss the most recent charges in the R. Kelly matter," attorney Michael Avenatti tweeted overnight. "The courage and contributions of my clients greatly assisted in bringing nearly 3 decades of sexual abuse to a permanent end. They deserve our respect."

Back in February, Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Illinois' Cook County, the singer's lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. In late May, he was charged with 11 new counts of sexual abuse, which he also pleaded not guilty to.

NBC New York was first to report the arrest news.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ R. Kelly , Arrests , Legal , Controversy , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.