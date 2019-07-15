Ladies and gentlemen, it was Peter. Peter the Pilot. Pilot Pete. And now maybe forever known as Windmill Pete.

Tonight's fantasy suite episode of The Bachelorette finally revealed who Hannah slept with twice in the windmill—a line that has had fans theorizing ever since it aired in a preview two weeks ago—and it might have been the last man you'd expect if you weren't thinking very hard about it.

Hannah's fantasy suite date with Peter aired first tonight, and we watched them spend their entire daytime date making out.

"Honestly, I don't know if I like kissing you on a plane or a boat better," he said, though we're not sure if they can judge if they haven't yet tried kissing on a train, or in a house with a mouse, or in a box with a fox.