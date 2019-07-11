The time has come to hash a few things out.

The Real Housewives of York began the season 11 reunion tonight, and in just this part one, they already touched on some of the bigger issues of the season. Luann's crises, Bethenny's loss, everybody's new apartments, Dorinda yelling "Jovani" and how no one has forgotten about that since last season. Will anyone ever forget Dorinda drunkenly yelling "Jovani!" during Luann's show last year? We sure hope not.

In terms of serious discussions, Bethenny's grief over the death of late ex Dennis Shields got the most attention as Bethenny clarified their relationship at the time of his death—together but not, engaged-ish—and opened up about all the things that make her miss him.

She also spoke about her new and completely off-camera boyfriend Paul, which led to one of many small arguments that peppered this part one of the reunion, which we will get to.