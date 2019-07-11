Love Island Welcomes 2 New Guys to the Villa and Drama Ensues

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Jul. 11, 2019 6:09 PM

Love Island

CBS

We were missing those accents from the UK version of Love Island, so tonight, the U.S. Love Island obliged.

Two new guys entered the villa in the third episode—Dylan of Currently in San Diego, and Cormac, from Ireland. Cormac's Irish accent immediately drew some attention, and it turns out Cormac's also got his eye on basically all of the women. 

Specifically, they're both into Elizabeth, but Elizabeth was quick to turn them down nicely. She likes Zac, and she's cool with that right now, but Alexandra is cool! Cormac didn't seem to pick up on it quite as well as Dylan did. 

Dylan then sat down with Alexandra and we all learned that they both use an equal amount of the word "like" and they might actually be perfect for each other. 

Watch

Exclusive: Love Island Sneak Peek

After everyone had a moment to get to know each other, we learned that viewer votes had sent Alexandra on a date with Dylan and Caro on a date with Cormac, and both dates turned out to be really, really cute. 

Then, the guys got to choose their own dates. Dylan chose Mallory—another girl who was clearly not happy in her couple with Weston. Cormac chose Elizabeth, the one girl who really, really is. And that's where tonight's episode left us. 

Love Island, Episode 2

CBS

While it's fun that these episodes are very current, with all the action having basically happened yesterday, it's sort of a bummer to only get to see such a small piece of it at a time, and these hour-long episodes feel very short. We want more! We need more! 

One thing we can definitely say is that the narrator, Matthew Hoffman, seems to have really found his groove tonight, and his jokes made us laugh multiple times after a slightly rough start in the first couple of episodes, so what we're saying here is that yes, Love Island USA is good, and we are on board. 

Keep up with the entire cast below! 

Love Island

CBS

Cormac Murphy

Age: 26

Location: NYC

Occupation: Night club promoter

He's Irish (unrelated), and is looking for someone outgoing with a bubbly personality and nice eyes

Currently Single

Love Island

CBS

Dylan Curry

Age: 25

Location: Long Island but also San Diego

Occuation: Fitness coach

He's got great dance moves, and he's looking for someone athletic who doesn't take themselves seriously. 

Currently Single 

Love Island

CBS

Zac Mirabelli

Age: 22

Location: Chicago

Occupation: Grocery story cashier

He's looking for someone trustworthy, supportive and goofy.

Celebrity crush: Rachel McAdams

Currently coupled up with Elizabeth

Love Island

CBS

Weston Richey

Age: 25

Location: Dallas

Occupation: Photographer

He's looking for someone with beauty on the inside and out, a great smile is the key to winning him over

Fun fact: He built his own house

Currently coupled up with Mallory

Love Island

CBS

Michael Yi

Age: 29

Location: Miami

Occupation: Model

He can't describe his ideal partner, but maintains he'll know it when he sees her

Celebrity crush: Jennifer Garner

Currently coupled up with Alexandra

Love Island

CBS

Yamen Sanders

Age: 24

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Real estate agent

Friends describe him as the life of the party who gives great advice

Celebrity crush: Amber Rose

Currently coupled up with Alana

Love Island

CBS

Cashel Barnett

Age: 27

Location: Sacramento, California

Occupation: Model and musician

He's looking for a funny girl

Celebrity crush: Tina Fey

Currently coupled up with Kyra

Love Island

CBS

Kyra Green

Age: 22

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Musician

She's looking for someone with a skater, artistic vibe.

Celebrity crush: Johnny Depp

Currently coupled up with Cashel

Love Island

CBS

Alexandra Stewart

Age: 25

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Publicist

She's looking for a romantic, compassionate, supportive (and preferably tall) man.

Celebrity crush: Liam Hemsworth

Currently coupled up with Michael

Love Island

CBS

Alana Morrison

Age: 21

Location: New Haven, Connecticut

Occupation: College student

She's never had a boyfriend, but she's looking for a funny and goofy guy.

Celebrity crush: Odell Beckham Jr.

Currently coupled up with Yamen

Love Island

CBS

Mallory Santic

Age: 25

Location: Vancouver, Washington

Occupation: Analyst for Nike

She's looking for someone who is motivated, independent, fun, wild and spontaneous

Biggest pet peeve in a partner: Loud chewer

Currently coupled up with Weston

Love Island

CBS

Caroline "Caro" Viehweg

Age: 21

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Marketing student

She's looking for a spiritual, loving, friendly, funny and authentic guy

Celebrity crush: The Rock

Currently single

Love Island

CBS

Elizabeth Weber

Age: 24

Location: New York City

Occupation: Advertising executive

Loves: Traveling, mystery movies, beach volleyball and rollerblading

Celebrity crush: Shawn Mendes

Currently coupled up with Zac

Love Island airs weeknights at 8 p.m. on CBS. 

