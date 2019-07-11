Baby Kaavia James Union Wade made her red carpet debut and she is here to slay.

The 8-month-old made her big debut on the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards red carpet on Thursday afternoon. Her parents, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, escorted the toddler and posed for adorable photos along the way. Some red carpet attendees were even able to share a behind the scenes peek of the family at the event and it's too cute to describe.

While Kaavia's highly-anticipated appearance is all that anyone can talk about, her parents' stunning ensembles are worthy of a shout-out. Gabrielle, a.k.a. Kaavia's mom, wore a stylish peacock patterned cocktail dress designed by Antonio Berardio. As for Kaavia's dad, Dwyane sported a black patterned suit jacket and matching shorts with a plain white t-shirt underneath. Kaavia's fashion credits have yet to be released, but her white dress perfectly complimented her parent's outfits.